I can do for SA what I did for the AU‚ says Dlamini-Zuma

17 August 2017 - 10:50 By Olebogeng Molatlhwa
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma waves as she arrives for a mini-rally at Alexandra Stadium. File Photo.
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma waves as she arrives for a mini-rally at Alexandra Stadium. File Photo.
Image: Phill Magakoe

ANC presidential hopeful Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has argued that she can achieve in South Africa what she did at the African Union.

Dlamini-Zuma says the challenges she encountered during her tenure at the AU were no different from those currently plaguing South Africa.

Speaking at the launch of a book about her time at the AU‚ Dlamini-Zuma said development was urgently needed in the country.

"What we did at the AU is not different to what needs to be done on the whole in South Africa. We came to the conclusion that the continent was full of conflict‚ so we should focus on that but we realised that‚ if we don't develop the stable countries‚ we will not be able to maintain that stability‚ just like here in South Africa‚" she said.

But Dlamini-Zuma warned that the country needed to undergo a "skills revolution" to enable economic development.

Turning to continental issues‚ Dlamini-Zuma said there needed to be more intra-Africa trade and collaboration.

She also encouraged African countries to dictate terms with traditional Western powers and multinationals.

"We want to relate to everybody else on our own terms‚ not their terms."

