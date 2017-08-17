It was ANC v ANC in KZN High Court

Though not cited as respondents, President Jacob Zuma and ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe were drawn into a courtroom drama in the Pietermaritzburg High Court yesterday.

ANC rebel branches were seeking to nullify the party's "rigged" 2015 provincial conference.

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, who is representing the aggrieved branches, called out Zuma and Mantashe, who are members of the ruling party's Top Six, saying they were complicit in the alleged wrongdoing that resulted in Sihle Zikalala and his faction trouncing that of Senzo Mchunu and his supporters at the 2015 elective conference.

Mchunu, who was ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairman and provincial premier at the time, was resoundingly beaten by Zikalala, who is now the economic development MEC.