Politics

Journalists stage walkout after delay in Dlamini's arrival for breakfast meeting

17 August 2017 - 15:18 By Zoë Mahopo
Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini was late for a briefing where was billed to address the media on issues relating to the Sassa grants payment system.
Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini was late for a briefing where was billed to address the media on issues relating to the Sassa grants payment system.
Image: KEVIN SUTHERLAND / SUNDAY TIMES

A dozen journalists staged a walkout ahead of a breakfast briefing with Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini in Polokwane on Thursday.

Dlamini was billed to address the media on issues relating to the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grants payment system. The breakfast briefing was scheduled for 10am at The Protea Hotel Ranch Resort in Polokwane. However journalists who were made to wait for more than two hours walked out in protest over the unexplained delay in Dlamini's arrival.

Dlamini's spokewoman‚ Lumka Oliphant‚ who was present at the venue did not bother to explain to journalists why Dlamini was late.

Some journalists complained that they had travelled from Johannesburg and made an effort to arrive at the event on time.

When spokeswoman at the provincial social development department Adele van der Linde came outside to inquire why people were leaving‚ a female journalist told her that people felt disrespected as there was no explanation given for the delay.

This is not the first time there was drama at a media briefing involving Dlamini's department. In March Dlamini got into a heated exchange with eNCA reporter Karyn Maughan after she asked questions in relation to former Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza.

- SowetanLIVE

Most read

  1. UDF veterans using their networks to ensure Zuma held to account Politics
  2. BREAKING: ANC removes Khoza as chair of parliamentary committee Politics
  3. Health minister treks to KZN to meet leaders over oncology crisis Politics
  4. No date yet for inquiry into whether Dlamini should personally pay for social ... Politics
  5. Mkhize calls for MPs who voted with opposition to be charged Politics

Latest Videos

Winter wonderland: Cold front hits South Africa
Grace Mugabe in the spotlight: What is diplomatic immunity?

Related articles

  1. LISTEN: Mduduzi Manana's not the only one, others are worse, says Bathabile ... News
  2. BIANCA CAPAZORIO: Dear politician, it's time to take action to protect women in ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. Bathabile sings Zuma’s praises Politics
  4. Dlamini says her ‘conscience’ did not land her in parliament Politics
  5. DA welcomes step closer to holding 'Dodging' Dlamini to account Politics
X