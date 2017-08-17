In a statement released by the veterans of the UDF‚ the group said it had been mobilising recently in response to the serious political and economic crisis facing the country.

The UDF was launched on August 20 1983. It brought together over 400 organisations committed to the ideal of a united‚ non-racial‚ non-sexist‚ equitable and democratic South Africa.

It was‚ however‚ dissolved on August 20 1991‚ following the unbanning of the African National Congress and other liberation movements.