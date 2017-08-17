Zweli Mkhize calls for greater inclusion of women in the economy
African National Congress treasurer general Zweli Mkhize has urged women in South Africa to participate in the growth of the economy as they have the necessary skills.
"Part of what needs to be done for this economy is to open up more space for more women to be owners‚ to be operators‚ to be managers‚ to be able to run the various institutions that regulate the control that operate various aspects of our economy‚" said Mkhize.
Speaking at the fourth consecutive Progressive Business Forum Women in Business luncheon at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand on Thursday‚ Mkhize said women needed to take the helm and fight any obstacles they encountered along the way.
"It's important to say for that to succeed‚ you need to be ready to challenge the system to make sure that it opens the way for all of you who want to participate. From now going into the future‚ the process is going to be on another level of struggle.
“The major issue that South African society needs to see happening‚ is this economy changing and resting in the hands of the large majority of its people‚ largely black people and its women who must be allowed to participate without hindrance‚" added Mkhize.
Mkhize‚ a presidential hopeful whose name was put forward as a candidate in the ANC succession battle last month by the Alfred Nzo region in the Eastern Cape‚ urged women to take decisive steps to overcome their challenges in being part of the economy.
He further said that women had the capacity to lead and to take control of the economy and must make use of their skills and platform to achieve this.
Also present at the forum was Minister of Small Business Development Lindiwe Zulu who echoed Mkhize's sentiments.
"We don't own the means if production as black people in general‚ I don't want to talk about women. We are not yet in the management and complete control of the economy of South Africa‚" said Zulu.
