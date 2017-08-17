African National Congress treasurer general Zweli Mkhize has urged women in South Africa to participate in the growth of the economy as they have the necessary skills.

"Part of what needs to be done for this economy is to open up more space for more women to be owners‚ to be operators‚ to be managers‚ to be able to run the various institutions that regulate the control that operate various aspects of our economy‚" said Mkhize.

Speaking at the fourth consecutive Progressive Business Forum Women in Business luncheon at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand on Thursday‚ Mkhize said women needed to take the helm and fight any obstacles they encountered along the way.