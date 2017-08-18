Chamber of Mines answers Minister Zwane

The chamber also disputes the department’s assertion that the charter is law.

“The fact that the charter is enabled by the MPRDA [Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act] does not mean that it is a law on its own. The charter does not operate outside the provisions of the MPRDA as a standalone law of general application‚ which can confer obligations on rights holders and which can supplement or amend the MPRDA and even override other legislation‚” it said.

Zwane recently introduced the Reviewed Mining Charter and it received criticism from the sector - and even the African National Congress itself.

The ANC expressed its unhappiness with the charter and Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba remarked on the negative market reaction.

Gigaba said although the new charter is a "welcome step"‚ there have been "consequences".

He then urged Zwane to continue discussions with the Chamber of Mines and unions to address their concerns.

The interdict application will be heard on September 14 and 15.