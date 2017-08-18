Public Works Minister Nkosinathi Nhleko says government is moving ahead in implementing the Property Sector Charter aimed at improving transformation in the sector.

Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Friday‚ Nhleko said the charter was officially launched in June together with the property industry.

“The aim of the charter is to enhance transformation in order to deepen meaningful participation of the previously disadvantaged in the main stream of the South African economy while at the same time contributing to an equitable society.

“We have also developed the Property Empowerment Policy that is aimed at operationalising the sector charter and codes‚” Nhleko said.