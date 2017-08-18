Government pushing change in property sector‚ says minister
Public Works Minister Nkosinathi Nhleko says government is moving ahead in implementing the Property Sector Charter aimed at improving transformation in the sector.
Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Friday‚ Nhleko said the charter was officially launched in June together with the property industry.
“The aim of the charter is to enhance transformation in order to deepen meaningful participation of the previously disadvantaged in the main stream of the South African economy while at the same time contributing to an equitable society.
“We have also developed the Property Empowerment Policy that is aimed at operationalising the sector charter and codes‚” Nhleko said.
The objectives of this policy are to: - Address skewed patterns of ownership; - Direct the advancement of majority black-owned‚ managed and controlled entities; - Align all transformation initiatives for the development and progression of start-ups‚ small and medium enterprises.
Nhleko said to achieve transformation in the property sector‚ the department would put in place monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to ensure implementation.
“The minister shall in line with the policy establish and appoint a transformation co-ordinating committee that comprises of 12 members. These will be three from government and nine from the industry.
He said a number of consultative sessions have been held with the industry on the policy.
The construction sector will also receive attention and a charter was being finalised.
“The ministry‚ through the Construction Industry Development Board is putting in place a transformation co-ordinating committee which will compose of industry players‚ as well as government representatives to look at developing a policy document aimed at addressing the developmental challenges of the construction industry‚” Nhleko said.
He added that the negative business conditions and unemployment don’t enable medium and large black-owned enterprises to participate in the mainstream economy.
“The tender value limits have not been adjusted since November 2008 and are not in line with inflation. These limits restrict the value of the work that registered contractors may undertake in the public sector.”
Nhleko said government would continue with its Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) and was still committed to creating six million opportunities to work by 2019.
Between April 2015 and March 2016‚ the EPWP programme created more than 740 000 job opportunities.
“In our view‚ the EPWP should be a social protection programme that links to the fundamental development objectives with potential opportunities to fight poverty‚ unemployment and inequality‚” Nhleko said.
