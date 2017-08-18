Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba on Friday issued a two line comment on the High Court dismissal of former minister Pravin Gordhan’s application involving the Gupta-linked Oakbay company while the Banking Association of SA welcomed the judgment as an reinforcement of the sanctity of client-bank relationships.

"The Minister of Finance accepts and respects today’s High Court judgment on Oakbay and will not appeal it. The Minister will abide by the court judgment‚" the statement from Gigaba's office read.

Earlier on Friday‚ the High Court in Pretoria has dismissed Gordhan’s application for a declaratory order on whether he could interfere in the relationship between banks and their clients‚ calling the application “unnecessary“.