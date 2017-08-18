“In fact‚ a friend of mind said: you know‚ I’m a supporter of Kaizer Chiefs. If Kaizer Chiefs tomorrow becomes a funeral parlour‚ then I will have no business with Kaizer Chiefs. To be honest with you‚ that made me to think. Is this the ANC that I associated with when I was 12 years old?

“The reality of the situation is that I’m a human being. I’m a reactive phenomenon like everybody else. I do have family demands and there is so much that does affect you at a personal level. It is straining … I don’t want to lie to you.

“There is one thing that I think really breaks me – that is when they go for my children. That breaks me. You know‚ when my daughter repeatedly gets threats or she is being followed or she gets her car tyres slit or something like that‚ I don’t want to lie‚ it does get to that point. Am I now probably supporting a funeral parlour?”

Khoza’s fate as parliamentary chair seems to have been sealed this week after five ANC members who serve on her committee rebelled against her. It was revealed that the group had written to ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu expressing their unwillingness to be led by her on the committee.

On Tuesday the five boycotted a committee meeting where Muthambi‚ seen as a Zuma loyalist‚ was due to be grilled about allegations that she had irregularly appointed friends and relatives to her department.

MPs were also gunning for Muthambi after reports that she had splashed out R500‚000 of taxpayers’ money on transporting friends and family to Cape Town for her budget speech.

But Muthambi failed to appear before the committee‚ leading to MPs summoning her to come and explain herself.

Khoza said the writing appeared to be on the wall for the ANC.

“Truth be told‚ I am not sure whether we are going to be able to rescue the ANC. The reason why I’m saying that is because if you look at the Gupta leaks‚ if almost 80% of your leadership is implicated‚ what are you expecting? You are simply that lone voice there.

“Even if you are in an abusive marriage‚ sometimes it is always good to get out of that marriage when you exhausted everything else. Otherwise you get out and you become like (former ANC spokesman) Smuts Ngonyama and come back. I’m saying I have those conversations‚” said Khoza.