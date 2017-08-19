Disgraced deputy minister of Higher Education Mduduzi Manana has resigned‚ President Jacob Zuma announced on Saturday.

Manana finally bowed to pressure and resigned after he was charged with assaulting a woman at a nightclub in Johannesburg last week.

Manana also faces a disciplinary inquiry within his own party after the ANC national working committee decided he should be disciplined.

In a brief statement‚ Zuma's spokesman‚ Bongani Ngqulunga‚ said the president had “received and accepted” Manana’s resignation.

Zuma “thanked Mr Manana for his contribution to the work of government during his term of office".

Manana has admitted to assaulting two women at the Cubana nightclub in Fourways‚ Johannesburg‚ earlier this month‚ citing “extreme provocation”.

According to reports‚ one of the women allegedly called him gay.

He appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on two counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He was released on R5‚000 bail.