The influence of a pro-Jacob Zuma group known as the Premier League is waning ahead of the ANC’s December elective conference as branches in their provinces openly revolt.

Insiders in North West and Free State have told TimesLIVE that conferences there were either postponed or collapsed by the provincial strongmen‚ Supra Mahumapelo and Ace Magashule‚ respectively‚ as an attempt to hold onto power.

Chaos reigns in the North West ANC where three regions‚ disbanded since 2015‚ last week failed to hold conferences to elect new leadership. Task teams have been in charge in those regions beyond the six-month period allowed for in the ANC constitution.

A fourth region - Kenneth Kaunda in Klerksdorp - was not disbanded but its term in office lapsed a year ago. Its regional conference also did not sit.