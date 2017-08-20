Politics

Dirco confirms Grace Mugabe has been granted diplomatic immunity

20 August 2017 - 16:09 By Timeslive
Zimbabwe's first lady, Grace Mugabe, leans in to kiss her delighted husband, Robert. File photo.
Zimbabwe's first lady, Grace Mugabe, leans in to kiss her delighted husband, Robert. File photo.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has confirmed that Zimbabwe First Lady Grace Mugabe has been granted diplomatic immunity.

In a statement‚ it claimed that Dirco Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane had “agonised’ over the matter and that it had not been an easy decision to make‚ but that diplomatic immunity was warranted after careful consideration of all the relevant factors.

Grace had invoked diplomatic immunity after assault charges were laid against her after she allegedly assaulted a woman‚ Gabriella Engels‚ and hotel staff in Sandton‚ Johannesburg‚ last week.

Not the end of the matter for Grace Mugabe‚ Afriforum warns

Civil rights watchdog AfriForum warned on Sunday that the granting of diplomatic immunity to Zimbabwe First Lady Grace Mugabe by the South African ...
Politics
2 hours ago

 She flew back to Zimbabwe with her husband‚ President Robert Mugabe‚ in the early hours of Sunday‚ according to reports from the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation.

Among relevant factors Dirco said it had considered in granting Grace diplomatic immunity were the fact that the matter coincided with South Africa’s hosting of the 37th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government that took place in Sandton at the weekend.

It also took into account legal considerations‚ including “derivative immunity of spouses of Heads of State”.

Other considerations were “the imperative to maintain good inter-government relations within the SADC region‚ and in particular between the Republic of South Africa and the Republic of Zimbabwe”‚ it said.

 

DA calls for probe into government’s role in Grace Mugabe’s ‘escape’

The Democratic Alliance said on Sunday it would demand an immediate Parliamentary inquiry into the government’s complicity in allowing Zimbabwean ...
Politics
5 hours ago

The department said it had also considered the need to uphold the rule of law‚ ensure fair administration of justice and uphold the rights of the complainant.

It said the Minister had considered the request from the Zimbabwean Embassy on August 16 for diplomatic immunity to be granted for Grace in accordance with the discretion granted to her by section 7(2) of the Diplomatic Immunities and Privileges Act.

According to this section‚ it said‚ “The Minister may in any particular case if it is not expedient to enter into an agreement as contemplated in subsection (1) and if the conferment of immunities and privileges is in the interest of the Republic‚ confer such immunities and privileges in a person or organisation as may be specified by notice in the Gazette”.

It added: “The Minister has made the determination that the conferring of diplomatic immunity is warranted in this particular instance.

‘The Department wishes to convey the message that the Minister has agonised over this matter and the decision was not an easy one to make.”

READ THE FULL STATEMENT

Decision on Diplomatic Immunity relating to an alleged assault case in Sandton

On Wednesday 16 August 2017, the Embassy of the Republic of Zimbabwe invoked immunities of Dr Grace Mugabe in relation to the alleged case of assault widely reported in the media. 

The Minister considered the communication from the Embassy in accordance with the discretion granted to her by section 7(2) of the Diplomatic Immunities and Privileges Act.

According to Section 7 (2) of the Act: “The Minister may in any particular case if it is not expedient to enter into an agreement as contemplated in subsection (1) and if the conferment of immunities and privileges is in the interest of the Republic, confer such immunities and privileges on a person or organisation as may be specified by notice in the Gazette”.          

After careful consideration of all the relevant factors, including the following:

  • the need to uphold the rule of law, ensure fair administration of justice and uphold the rights of the complainant;
  • the imperative to maintain good inter-governmental relations within the SADC region, and in particular between the Republic of South Africa and the Republic of Zimbabwe;
  • the fact that the matter coincides with South Africa’s hosting of the 37th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government;
  • legal considerations, including derivative immunity of spouses of Heads of State, 

The Minister has made the determination that the conferring of diplomatic immunity is warranted in this particular instance.

The Department wishes to convey the message that the Minister has agonised over this matter and the decision was not an easy one to make.

ISSUED BY THE DEPARTMENT OF INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS AND COOPERATION

OR Tambo Building

460 Soutpansberg Road

Rietondale

Pretoria

READ MORE

Grace Mugabe returns to Zimbabwe: report

Zimbabwe's first lady Grace Mugabe, accused of assault in South Africa where she has asked for diplomatic immunity, returned home from a visit there ...
News
7 hours ago

Hotel waitress loses baby after Grace Mugabe's hotel rampage

Robert jnr pushes pregnant employee as he flees mom's fury
News
17 hours ago

First Lady, Grace Mugabe 'was ready to murder'

Mugabe victim tells how she was dragged by her hair, whipped
News
17 hours ago

Most read

  1. Dirco confirms Grace Mugabe has been granted diplomatic immunity Politics
  2. Not the end of the matter for Grace Mugabe‚ Afriforum warns Politics
  3. ANC Premier League’s support waning ahead of December conference Politics
  4. One of Manana's alleged victims doubtful justice will be served Politics
  5. Stalwarts urge ANC supporters to fight for values that Kathrada stood for Politics

Latest Videos

5 times Grace Mugabe lost the plot: first lady of violence?
'I will not tolerate a Yizi-Yizo school’: Lesufi condemns school violence
X