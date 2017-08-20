Politics

One of Manana's alleged victims doubtful justice will be served

20 August 2017 - 13:06 By Naledi Shange
A Mpumalanga woman who has allegedly experienced the wrath of the now former Higher Education deputy minister‚ Mduduzi Manana said she was happy to hear about his resignation but had doubts that justice would ever be served.

Zinhle Mokhohlane said since reporting Manana to the police last month for allegedly assaulting her‚ she is yet to have the wheels of justice turn in her favour.

"Nothing [has] happened‚" said Mokhohlane.

The incident happened at the Nesto Lounge in Ermelo last month.

When TimesLIVE learned of the alleged altercation‚ it contacted the Ermelo police station where Mokhohlane claimed to have opened a case.

The policeman tasked with handling the matter referred all questions to the provincial spokesperson‚ Brigadier Leonard Hlathi. Hlathi however‚ referred questions to Vuyo Mhaga‚ spokesperson for the police ministry.

Mhaga told TimesLIVE that they were aware of the matter.

“Both the parties had opened cases against each other but both of them later dropped the cases. This means there is no case‚” he said.

However‚ Mokhohlane maintains she never dropped the charges.

The 22-year-old said Manana assaulted her after he got ticked off with her for entertaining a man who had been in his company.

“When [one of Manana’s friends called me over] I went over to find out what he wanted. All of a sudden‚ one of Mdu’s friends spilt beer on me‚” said Mokhohlane.

She alleged that a confrontation between herself and Manana ensued and her sister pulled her out of the club.

“Mdu followed us out. He threw me on the bonnet of the car and hit me on the face‚” said Mokhohlane.

“He beat me up until outsiders came [and intervened]‚” she said. Her sister called her aunt and uncle who rushed to the scene.

“My aunt hit Mdu and he attacked her. She went into the car and he then threw bricks at the car. He was also bashing it with his hands‚” said Mokhohlane.

“One of his bodyguards then took out a gun and fired two shots in the air. He didn’t point the gun at anyone. We were all shaken up and that is when the fight ended‚” she added.

The police arrived and allegedly retrieved the cartridges from the scene.

“His bodyguards had taken my aunt’s car keys. Even today we have not received those keys. We opened a case against him and he said he also opened a case against us‚” said Mokhohlane.

Manana has not acknowledged the Ermelo incident.

In his resignation on Saturday however‚ he said: "I further undertake to offer all assistance possible to the families I did wrong and again I am sorry."

Asked whether she thought this meant Manana would compensate her aunt for damages to her vehicle‚ Mokhohlane said: "I don't believe he will."

Earlier this month‚ Manana was caught on camera‚ assaulting another woman at a Fourways night club.

He was accused of lashing out after a debate on who should succeed President Jacob Zuma at the ANC’s elective conference in December.

Mandisa Duma‚ who was with her friend and cousin‚ claimed Manana was with four friends when Manana chased them out of the venue.

Duma claimed that while walking out Manana slapped her cousin across the face after she made a comment about his sexuality.

Manana is to face charges in the Randburg Magistrate's Court.

