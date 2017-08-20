One of Manana's alleged victims doubtful justice will be served

A Mpumalanga woman who has allegedly experienced the wrath of the now former Higher Education deputy minister‚ Mduduzi Manana said she was happy to hear about his resignation but had doubts that justice would ever be served.

Zinhle Mokhohlane said since reporting Manana to the police last month for allegedly assaulting her‚ she is yet to have the wheels of justice turn in her favour.

"Nothing [has] happened‚" said Mokhohlane.

The incident happened at the Nesto Lounge in Ermelo last month.