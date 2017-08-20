Friends and former comrades of Ahmed Kathrada recalled his values of non-racialism‚ non-sexism and selflessness at the unveiling of his memorial site at the Westpark cemetery in Johannesburg on Sunday.

But more importantly‚ veterans and stalwarts called on people to fight injustices and fight for the values that people like Kathrada stood for in a time when the ANC experienced a crisis of leadership.

The unveiling of the remembrance site comes on the day of the United Democratic Front's anniversary and a day before Kathrada's birthday.