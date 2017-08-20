Stalwarts urge ANC supporters to fight for values that Kathrada stood for
Friends and former comrades of Ahmed Kathrada recalled his values of non-racialism‚ non-sexism and selflessness at the unveiling of his memorial site at the Westpark cemetery in Johannesburg on Sunday.
But more importantly‚ veterans and stalwarts called on people to fight injustices and fight for the values that people like Kathrada stood for in a time when the ANC experienced a crisis of leadership.
The unveiling of the remembrance site comes on the day of the United Democratic Front's anniversary and a day before Kathrada's birthday.
ANC stalwart Mavuso Msimang said: “Uncle Kathy met the challenges of his time head on and with unflinching determination.”
Msimang said Kathrada remained committed to fighting oppression and injustice until the end of his life.
“He hated oppression and racism‚” said Msimang.
“It is a sad commentary on the state of our organisation that Uncle Kathy found himself forced to lock horns with its leadership‚ its elective leaders‚” he said.
Former finance minister Trevor Manuel said it was important to remember events such as the 40th anniversary of the detention of Steve Biko and the ongoing inquest into the murder of Ahmed Timol.
“We must remember so that society can't forget‚” he said.
“Let's not pretend that we can stand here without turmoil and that things are normal... because the ANC has lost its way‚” he said.
“Part of recalling the life and contribution of people like Uncle Kathy is to understand the highest point this country had reached‚” Manuel said.
“Where the contribution is in service of people and not in the interest of personal gain‚” he said.
Manuel said it compelled people to “remember what we as a people are capable of”.
