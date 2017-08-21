Politics

ANC members want the party to apologise to Dullah Omar's family

21 August 2017 - 16:17 By Aphiwe Deklerk
Dullah Omar. File photo.
Dullah Omar. File photo.
Image: Gallo

A group of disgruntled Western Cape ANC Youth League members are calling for the party’s provincial leadership to apologise and mend relations with the family of Dullah Omar.

This comes after the family announced that it did not want to be associated with the party’s Cape Metro Region which is named after the struggle stalwart. The announcement came when a march was organised by the region in support of President Jacob Zuma who faced a motion of no confidence in Parliament.

In a statement the group‚ which calls itself ANC Youth Activists‚ said it is inspired by Omar’s contribution to the liberation struggle.

“[We] would like to humbly apologise to the family after its name was dragged in the mud in this fashion‚” said the group.

Mesuli Kama‚ one of the members‚ said the grouping consisted of former ANCYL members in the province who had been fired by the current provincial leaders of the youth league.

Kama called Omar an "incorruptible leader" who would not have wanted his name associated with gatherings that were perceived to be in support of corruption.

“At this moment we ask for their [the Omar family’s] patience as the ANC is engaged in a self-cleansing process. We promise them that after December things will never be the same again‚” reads the statement.

ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs confirmed he saw the statement of the group but said his office and that of the secretary-general had already planned to meet with the family.

“I was just synchronising with the diaries of national leadership. We are committed to [meeting with the family]‚” said Jacobs.

However the ANCYL Dullah Omar regional task team said the disgruntled members had not renewed their membership or met with them to raise their concerns.

“We condemn with strongest possible terms this grouping of disgruntled members under the banner of ANC Youth Activists. Our immediate thought was that the so called 'ANC youth activists' is a new organisation because there is no structure‚ league or alliance partner of the ANC which goes by such a name‚” read a statement issued by the league's spokesman‚ Luzuko Bashman. 

This killing speaks volumes about thepolitical climate

The shooting of Shaheed Omar, the nephew of the late ANC leader Dullah Omar, in Cape Town on Thursday night highlights the violence that is endemic ...
Ideas
7 days ago

Dullah Omar's nephew killed in a possible hit

The men who shot and killed the nephew of anti-apartheid activist Dullah Omar on Thursday night in the Cape Town‚ had no intention of robbing him.
News
10 days ago

Not in his name‚ Dullah Omar family tells ANC

The family of former justice minister Dullah Omar has lashed out at the ANC region named after the stalwart for supporting President Jacob Zuma.
Politics
17 days ago

Most read

  1. ANC members want the party to apologise to Dullah Omar's family Politics
  2. New Age and ANN7 will have ‘integrity and honesty’‚ says new owner Politics
  3. Banks may still not touch New Age accounts Politics
  4. Men nabbed for burglaries at government offices remain in custody Politics
  5. Minister Molewa sets criteria on rhino horn auction Politics

Latest Videos

Need for speed: Will ‘Robot Races’ keep illegal drag racers off Cape Town's ...
Hugh Masekela talks about directing ‘Gone Native’ musical
X