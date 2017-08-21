Anxious times for Dlamini-Zuma

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's hopes of becoming the country's next president are dangling by a thread, with a high court case potentially spelling disaster for her ambitions.

ANC leaders in at least two provinces are concerned that, come the party's crucial national elective conference in December, the ANC current leadership in KwaZulu-Natal might not exist if the Pietermaritzburg High Court sides with rebel branches that claim the provincial elective conference was "rigged".

The case, heard last week, could be crucial to Dlamini-Zuma's hopes because, if the rebels win, the province may not be able to send delegates to the elective conference.

Judgment has been reserved. A verdict is expected in late September or early October.