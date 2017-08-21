Banks may still be cautious about allowing The New Age or ANN7 to open bank accounts for businesses purposes‚ even after the Guptas have sold these companies‚ say analysts.

The Guptas’ company Oakbay has sold two thirds of the New Age newspaper and all of ANN7 TV station to their friend Mzwanele Manyi in a vendor-financed deal‚ according to a statement Oakbay released on Monday morning.

A vendor-financed deal is when the company gives or lends the money to a person to buy their goods or their company. In other words‚ they lend the money needed for the purchase.

Mzwanele Manyi's Lodidox company was listed in 2012 and its business registration address is house in a residential area in Soweto. Manyi tweets in support of the Guptas daily.