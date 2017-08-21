The Congress of South African Trade Unions is set to hold a critical leadership meeting next week to decide its course of action should its preferred candidate‚ Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ fail to emerge on top at the national elective conference of its ally‚ the ANC‚ in December.

Cosatu is thus far the strongest constituency which threw its weight behind Ramaphosa in the ANC race to succeed President Jacob Zuma as party president in December. Ramaphosa is up against Zuma’s and the ANC Women’s League’s preference‚ NEC member Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma‚ for the top post.

The federation is holding a key central executive committee meeting starting on Monday next week -- it is the first meeting since the ANC’s national policy conference at the end of June‚ the SA Communist Party’s national conference last month and the release of further contracting employment figures by Statistics South Africa.