GuptaEmails: The mystery of the great Dubai gathering

What would a president's son, three businessmen with billions in the bank and an eye on state resources, two premier's sons and a host of other politicians all be doing in Dubai at the same time?

If you ask them, they would want you to believe they were all on holiday and it was merely coincidence that they all happened to choose Dubai - in the same month.

They would want you to believe it is still coincidence that most of them stayed at the same hotel.

They even dispute that they met one another.

But one thing they cannot dispute is that details of their travel to Dubai in December 2015 - all ended up in the Gupta e-mail leak.