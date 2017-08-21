Politics

Hanekom to be 'disciplined' for anti-Zuma tweets

21 August 2017 - 07:26 By Timeslive
Derek Hanekom, minister of tourism.
Derek Hanekom, minister of tourism.
Image: Russell Roberts

ANC MP Derek Hanekom has been asked to explain why he should not be sacked as chairperson of the party’s national disciplinary committee.

“Dispel this notion of ‘voting with the Opposition. We must vote against state capture‚ massive looting and corruption. Vote for change‚” he tweeted on August 7.

The tweet‚ and others‚ posted on the eve of a vote in the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma‚ touched a nerve.

“Such utterances‚ in the view of the ANC‚ detract from the independence and level of integrity expected of you‚ in the position of disciplinary chairperson‚” said a letter sent to Hanekom.

The letter – signed by party secretary-general Gwede Mantashe and widely circulated on social media – gave the former tourism minister 10 days to explain why he should not be removed as chairperson of the committee.

Hanekom told News24 on Sunday that he had “no comment” as it was an internal party matter.

Outspoken ANC MP Makhosi Khoza was removed from her position as chairwoman of parliament's portfolio committee on public service and administration. She‚ too‚ has been vocal in criticising leadership of the party.

TimesLIVE reported recently that Zuma had declared war on ANC MPs who voted against him in the motion of no confidence.

READ MORE

ANC goes feral and brings ‘Lord of the Flies’ to life

Simple plot about a movement stolen by a corrupt clique
Ideas
5 hours ago

UDF gets to work on ANC leaders

United Democratic Front veterans launched scathing attacks on the ANC and its leadership at the commemoration of the organisation's 34th anniversary ...
Politics
5 hours ago

DA would welcome ANC rebels‚ says Maimane

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has extended an open invitation to the so-called ANC rebels‚ ruling party MPs who voted in support of the motion of no ...
Politics
3 days ago

ANC trashes Constitution in hunt for dissident MPs

On top of a congested succession battle‚ factional wars and downplaying accusations of a hit-and-run state capture operation by the Guptas‚ a messy ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

'Don't be misled': Zuma guns for those who voted against him

Rapturous applause welcomes President Jacob Zuma to KwaZulu-Natal
Politics
7 days ago

ANC MPs should face disciplinary action after anti-Zuma vote - Mkhize

ANC MPs who voted with opposition parties in the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma should‚ in principle‚ be disciplined.
Politics
10 days ago

Most read

  1. Guptas sell shares in ANN7, New Age newspaper to Jimmy Manyi Politics
  2. Hanekom to be 'disciplined' for anti-Zuma tweets Politics
  3. Parliament wants probe into 'misleading' Faith Muthambi Politics
  4. #GuptaEmails: The mystery of the great Dubai gathering Politics
  5. 'Premier League' seems to be its losing grip Politics

Latest Videos

'I will not tolerate a Yizi-Yizo school’: Lesufi condemns school violence
Barcelona terrorist attack: Police hunt driver who killed at least 13 people
X