ANC MP Derek Hanekom has been asked to explain why he should not be sacked as chairperson of the party’s national disciplinary committee.

“Dispel this notion of ‘voting with the Opposition. We must vote against state capture‚ massive looting and corruption. Vote for change‚” he tweeted on August 7.

The tweet‚ and others‚ posted on the eve of a vote in the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma‚ touched a nerve.

“Such utterances‚ in the view of the ANC‚ detract from the independence and level of integrity expected of you‚ in the position of disciplinary chairperson‚” said a letter sent to Hanekom.

The letter – signed by party secretary-general Gwede Mantashe and widely circulated on social media – gave the former tourism minister 10 days to explain why he should not be removed as chairperson of the committee.

Hanekom told News24 on Sunday that he had “no comment” as it was an internal party matter.

Outspoken ANC MP Makhosi Khoza was removed from her position as chairwoman of parliament's portfolio committee on public service and administration. She‚ too‚ has been vocal in criticising leadership of the party.

TimesLIVE reported recently that Zuma had declared war on ANC MPs who voted against him in the motion of no confidence.