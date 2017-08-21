The two men nabbed for some of the high-profile burglaries that recently hit government offices will be remanded in custody for a month before their trial begins.

Moses Mtakiso‚ 39‚ and Moses Magolego‚ 40‚ both of Winterveldt‚ north of Pretoria‚ made a brief appearance at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Monday. This was their second appearance before Magistrate N Lugaju since their arrest.

Lugaju transferred the pair to a courtroom in which their trial would be heard. Once there‚ in a courtroom‚ presided over by Magistrate Kiru Pillay‚ Mtakiso and Magolego learnt the state was not ready to proceed.

Prosecutor Mathews Monyae asked Pillay to postpone the case to September 21. He said the state needed to conduct further investigations.

Monyae previously told Lugaju the state could bring more charges against the accused.

Pillay granted the postponement to September 21‚ and ordered Mtakiso and Magolego to be returned to custody.