The Minister of Environmental Affairs‚ Edna Molewa‚ has complied with a court order to issue a permit for the selling of rhino horn‚ but has imposed conditions on breeder John Hume.

Hume went to court over the weekend to secure an order permitting him to proceed with the auction of 264 of his rhino horns.

The auction‚ which is the first legal horn auction in decades‚ had been advertised in Chinese and Vietnamese via his website.

The matter was heard through an urgent application in the Pretoria High Court on Sunday afternoon.

Hume had taken the Department of Environmental Affairs to court to force it to release a permit he was granted for the online auction‚ which is scheduled to kick off on Monday afternoon.