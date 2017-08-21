Parliament’s legal services unit has recommended that former communications minister and current Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi be investigated for possibly misleading the ad hoc committee of inquiry into the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)‚ a criminal charge.

Other individuals Parliament’s legal advisers say need to be investigated for possible breaches of the Powers‚ Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act are former SABC chairmen Mbulaheni Maguvhe and Ben Ngubane‚ former chief financial officer James Aguma and former company secretary Theresa Geldenhuys.

The recommendations are contained in a report tabled in Parliament by National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete on Friday. The report has been referred to the portfolio committee on communications.

In terms of the act an offence of "misleading" Parliament must be willful and therefore requires the element of "intention" to mislead‚ an offence which carries the penalty of a fine or imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years‚ or to a fine and imprisonment.

Business Day