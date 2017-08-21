'Premier League' seems to be its losing grip

The influence of a pro-Jacob Zuma group, aka "the Premier League", is waning ahead of the ANC's December elective conference as branches in their provinces openly revolt.

Insiders in North West and Free State told The Times that conferences have been postponed or collapsed by the respective provincial chairmen and premiers Supra Mahumapelo and Ace Magashule in a bid to retain power.

Three ANC regions in North West, which were disbanded in 2015, failed to hold conferences to elect new leadership last week.

A fourth region - Kenneth Kaunda in Klerksdorp - was not disbanded but its term of office lapsed a year ago. Its regional conference also failed to take place.

Tokyo Mataboge, former secretary of Bojanala region encompassing Rustenburg, and 39 branch members successfully blocked the conference due to branch irregularities.