UDF gets to work on ANC leaders

United Democratic Front veterans launched scathing attacks on the ANC and its leadership at the commemoration of the organisation's 34th anniversary in Cape Town yesterday.

Founding UDF member Popo Molefe told a large crowd in Rocklands, Mitchells Plain, that in 1983, when the UDF was formed, the country was burdened with public office executives who facilitated crime.

"The ANC leadership can't make decisions that reflect the will of the people. They are afraid that if they clean up the ANC, then the next destination is jail," said Molefe.

He said ANC factions were looting tax-payers' money.

Former tourism minister Derek Hanekom said: "Those who get rich through corruption cannot be praised; they must pay back the money."

Former Western Cape premier Ebrahim Rasool called on the ruling party to "clean up on the inside".

The UDF was launched after the banning of opposition parties during apartheid. It was dissolved in 1991, after the unbanning of the ANC and other liberation movements.

UDF veterans called on the NPA last week to prosecute those in power who had received or paid bribes, submitted inflated tenders or awarded tenders without due process.

Meanwhile, friends and former comrades of Ahmed Kathrada recalled his values of non-racialism and non-sexism at the unveiling of his memorial at Westpark cemetery in Johannesburg yesterday.

ANC stalwart Mavuso Msimang said Kathrada had remained committed to fighting oppression and injustice all his life.

"He hated oppression and racism," said Msimang.