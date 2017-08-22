Politics

Breakaway ANC youths speak out

22 August 2017 - 05:49 By Aphiwe Deklerk
A file photo of the ANC flag.
Image: Stephanie de Sakutin

A group of disgruntled Western Cape ANC Youth League members is calling for the provincial leadership to mend relations with the family of Dullah Omar.

The family announced it did not want to be associated with the party's Cape Metro Region - which is named after the struggle stalwart - after the region organised a march in support of President Jacob Zuma who faced a motion of no confidence in parliament earlier this month.

The group, which calls itself the ANC Youth Activists, said it was inspired by Omar's contribution to the struggle.

"[We] would like to humbly apologise to the family after its name was dragged in the mud in this fashion," said the group.

Member Mesuli Kama said the group consisted of former ANCYL members who had been fired by provincial leaders.

Kama called Omar an "incorruptible leader" who would not have wanted his name to be associated with gatherings that were perceived to be in support of corruption.

"We ask for their (the Omar family's) patience as the ANC is engaged in a self-cleansing process."

However, the Dullah Omar ANCYL spokesman Luzuko Bashman said there was no structure, league or alliance partner called the ANC Youth Activists.

