Inkatha Freedom Party leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi was among several people honoured on Monday night for his long-standing commitment to rhino conservation.

Speaking at the annual Rhino Conservation Awards at Montecasino‚ Buthelezi said he had been mocked many years ago for “caring more about animals than people”.

“When a country is waging a liberation struggle‚ giving attention to wildlife is seldom considered a priority. But to me it was important. Because I wanted more than a political victory for South Africa. I wanted a rich inheritance ... Where I risked my reputation‚ conservationists now risk their lives‚” he said.

Several of the men and women at the front line of southern Africa’s rhino war were also honoured at the gala dinner in Gauteng for producing “ripples of hope” that the bloody tide of horn poaching can be turned.

These include the entire ranger staff of the southern section of Kruger National Park and a number of conservation workers from Angola and Namibia.