Manyi is like a Bantustan leader‚ says EFF

Former government spin doctor Mzwanele Manyi's purchase of the Gupta family media empire is nothing more than fronting‚ says the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

“We reject both the Guptas and Manyi and will continue to boycott what remains essentially Gupta media‚” said party spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

The Gupta family's Oakbay sold its shares in the media companies to Lodidox in a vendor-financed deal – meaning that it lent Lodidox the purchase price.

The structure of the deal was not about media transformation‚ said the red berets.