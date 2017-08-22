The ANC in the North West and the Northern Cape are set to table a proposal for local and national elections to be aligned at a bilateral meeting on Monday.

The talks between the two provinces‚ whose leadership are on opposing sides of the factional divide in the ANC'S succession race‚ formed part of a series of bilateral meetings between provinces ahead of the party's elective conference in December.

The Northern Cape is the only ANC province which has endorsed deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa to succeed President Jacob Zuma while the North West leadership is backing NEC member Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

The provinces were silent on their discussions around the leadership question in a statement released on Monday and rather focused on policy matters.