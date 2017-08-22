A decision on the power purchase agreements with independent producers will be taken by the end of the month‚ Energy Minister Mmamaloko Kubayi said on Tuesday.

A decision has been eagerly awaited by the independent power producers of renewable energy who have been waiting for over a year for a decision after Eskom refused to connect them to the grid on the grounds that the purchase price of the energy was too high in the context where it is burdened with surplus energy.

Kubayi told Parliament's energy portfolio committee that positive progress had been made in the deliberations between the departments of energy and public enterprises and Eskom on bid windows 3.5 and 4 to which government has committed to but which await signature.

"We have committed to an energy mix understanding that renewables have a key role to play and are part of the energy mix. From our side as the department we remain committed to proceeding‚" the minister said.

One of the hurdles to overcome‚ however‚ is the interdict brought by the coal industry against the Department of Energy‚ the National Energy Regulator of SA and Eskom for no power purchase agreements to be signed.