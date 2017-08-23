Politics

Amcu blows off Dlamini-Zuma

23 August 2017 - 05:46 By Ngwako Modjadji
Presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma delivering a Stephen Dlamini Memorial Lecture in Ixopo.
Presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma delivering a Stephen Dlamini Memorial Lecture in Ixopo.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

"Do not use the pain of mineworkers to pave your way to be elected ANC president."

This is what Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union members told ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma yesterday when they blocked her from entering Wonderkop Koppie, in Marikana.

The koppie is where police gunned down 34 striking mineworkers in 2012.

Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa said Dlamini-Zuma and her entourage did not follow the right protocol before visiting.

"Amcu branch structures feel undermined by Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and her people," Mathunjwa said.

Dlamini-Zuma did not even step out of her vehicle.

ANC Women's League secretary-general Meakgo Matuba downplayed the incident, saying: "We respect the decision of some Amcu members for requesting the ANCWL to postpone its wreath-laying today."

READ MORE

North West and Northern Cape to discuss ANC elections

The ANC in the North West and the Northern Cape are set to table a proposal for local and national elections to be aligned at a bilateral meeting on ...
Politics
20 hours ago

Cosatu wants 'incompetent' ministers to follow in Manana's footsteps

Trade union federation Cosatu has called on three ministers it described as “incompetent” to follow the example set by deputy higher education ...
Politics
22 hours ago

Zuma should face ANC inquiry over state capture, says Sisulu

The African National Congress should initiate disciplinary action over allegations that President Jacob Zuma and members of a family in business with ...
Business
23 hours ago

Anxious times for Dlamini-Zuma

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's hopes of becoming the country's next president are dangling by a thread, with a high court case potentially spelling ...
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Guptas legal SA citizens, says Mkhize Politics
  2. Amcu blows off Dlamini-Zuma Politics
  3. NFP ordered to pay R4.5-million billboard bill Politics
  4. Seven things you should know about the Gupta media deal Politics
  5. Renewable energy will be part of new power mix Politics

Latest Videos

Protesters overpower security officials
‘He laughed while I was on fire’: Uber assault victim relives attack
X