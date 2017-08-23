Amcu blows off Dlamini-Zuma

"Do not use the pain of mineworkers to pave your way to be elected ANC president."

This is what Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union members told ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma yesterday when they blocked her from entering Wonderkop Koppie, in Marikana.

The koppie is where police gunned down 34 striking mineworkers in 2012.

Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa said Dlamini-Zuma and her entourage did not follow the right protocol before visiting.

"Amcu branch structures feel undermined by Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and her people," Mathunjwa said.

Dlamini-Zuma did not even step out of her vehicle.

ANC Women's League secretary-general Meakgo Matuba downplayed the incident, saying: "We respect the decision of some Amcu members for requesting the ANCWL to postpone its wreath-laying today."