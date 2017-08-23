ANC MP Pravin Gordhan said on Wednesday he had been tipped off that the procurer of Gupta-owned mining company Tegeta was a player in the fashion world.

The Guptas' Oakbay Investments announced on Wednesday that it was selling its mining business Tegeta Exploration and Resources to Swiss-based Charles King SA for R2.97 billion.

The company said Charles King SA was owned by Amin Al Zarooni‚ but did not reveal any further information about him.

The announcement came two days after the controversial family said it was disposing of its media assets‚ The New Age newspaper and TV channel ANN7.

"We should have our urgency fuelled by these successive disposals‚ within 48 hours‚ of South African assets. I am getting SMSes which say the person or entity that is supposed to have bought the coal asset‚ is active in trade with fashion products‚ clothing articles and shoes‚" Gordhan said.

"What are they doing buying coal mines from Switzerland? There's something strange that seems to be going on."

The former finance minister is now a member of parliament's portfolio committee on public enterprises‚ which on Wednesday discussed plans to probe state capture allegations.