Politics

Is the Guptas' mystery buyer a fashion mogul?

23 August 2017 - 13:00 By Thabo Mokone
Ajay Gupta and his younger brother Atul. File photo.
Ajay Gupta and his younger brother Atul. File photo.
Image: MARTIN RHODES

ANC MP Pravin Gordhan said on Wednesday he had been tipped off that the procurer of Gupta-owned mining company Tegeta was a player in the fashion world.

The Guptas' Oakbay Investments announced on Wednesday that it was selling its mining business Tegeta Exploration and Resources to Swiss-based Charles King SA for R2.97 billion.

The company said Charles King SA was owned by Amin Al Zarooni‚ but did not reveal any further information about him.

The announcement came two days after the controversial family said it was disposing of its media assets‚ The New Age newspaper and TV channel ANN7.

"We should have our urgency fuelled by these successive disposals‚ within 48 hours‚ of South African assets. I am getting SMSes which say the person or entity that is supposed to have bought the coal asset‚ is active in trade with fashion products‚ clothing articles and shoes‚" Gordhan said.

"What are they doing buying coal mines from Switzerland? There's something strange that seems to be going on."

The former finance minister is now a member of parliament's portfolio committee on public enterprises‚ which on Wednesday discussed plans to probe state capture allegations.

READ MORE:

Guptas selling Tegeta mining interests

Gupta-owned Oakbay Investments announced on Wednesday that it was selling its mining business Tegeta Exploration and Resources to Swiss-based Charles ...
Business
5 hours ago

Department of minerals welcomes Gupta plans to sell mining business

The Department of Mineral Resources has welcomed news that the Gupta-owned Oakbay Investments plans to sell Tegeta Exploration and Resources.
Politics
3 hours ago

Seven things you should know about the Gupta media deal

The controversial Gupta family has announced that it is selling its media assets to Mzwanele Manyi‚ a former government spokesman and head of the ...
Politics
1 day ago

Manyi overpaid Guptas for ANN7 and The New Age, valuation shows

The R450m spent on media interests is out of line with accounting firm’s estimates
Business
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Mosebenzi Zwane sinks 11th hour call by MPs Politics
  2. Is the Guptas' mystery buyer a fashion mogul? Politics
  3. MPs fear Guptas are selling assets as part of plan to skip country Politics
  4. Nuclear contracts flagged as ‘irregular’ Politics
  5. Department of minerals welcomes Gupta plans to sell mining business Politics

Latest Videos

‘He laughed while I was on fire’: Uber assault victim relives attack
Protesters overpower security officials
X