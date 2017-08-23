Mosebenzi Zwane sinks 11th hour call by MPs

Parliament's mineral resources committee attempted to secure a last-minute meeting with Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane on Wednesday in a bid to fulfil its obligation to investigate state capture.

Zwane was not available at such short notice and so the engagement will have to take place sometime in future.

Democratic Alliance spokesman for mineral resources James Lorimer found the committee's approach to the investigation into state capture unsatisfactory as the impromptu meeting with the minister - if it had taken place - would have been without prior preparation and subject to severe time constraints.

- BusinessLIVE