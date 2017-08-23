MPs fear Guptas are selling assets as part of plan to skip country

The Gupta family could be disposing of their assets in order to skip the country as an attempt to avoid being grilled by parliament for their alleged capture of state-owned companies.

This was the fear expressed by MPs across the political divide during a meeting of the portfolio committee on public enterprises on Wednesday.

The committee had been meeting to discuss the way forward on their inquiry into the alleged capture of publicly owned companies like Eskom‚ Denel and Transnet by the controversial family‚ who are close friends of President Jacob Zuma.

The MPs raised their fears in the wake of revelations that the Guptas have decided to sell their mining firm Tegeta Exploration and Resources to a Switzerland-based company for R2.9 billion.