The auditor-general has found key nuclear-related contracts entered into by the Department of Energy are irregular and unauthorised‚ according to documents seen by DA energy spokesman Gordon Mackay.

However‚ Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi refused in a meeting of Parliament’s energy portfolio committee on Tuesday to concede that the auditor-general’s report for the year to end-March 2017 highlighted irregularities related to nuclear contracts.

The report had not been finalised and she had not yet had a meeting with the auditor-general to discuss his findings‚ Kubayi said.

Mackay said the report cited the procurement of the nuclear procurement management system‚ which Kubayi said cost R98m‚ as irregular.

The contract was awarded by the Department of Energy to Central Lake Trading t/a Empire Technology‚ which is owned by a close ally of President Jacob Zuma‚ Vivian Reddy.

