Trees felled across roads as De Lille meeting sparks Hout Bay unrest

Protesting informal settlement residents used chainsaws to chop down trees and barricade roads in a bid to disrupt business in Hout Bay.

Violence erupted in Imizamo Yethu township after a meeting on Tuesday between Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille and the community of Dontse Yakhe informal settlement ended with residents feeling “insulted”.

Police and City of Cape Town law enforcement officials clashed with protesters‚ who used petrol bombs against police. Two people were arrested for inciting public violence.

There were also reports that the protesters were on their way to “fight” with people living in temporary relocation areas set up for the thousands of people who lost houses in the March fire that destroyed large parts of Imizamo Yethu.

“Following reports on imminent protest action and threats of violence in IY last night‚ city security agencies liaised with SAPS and public order policing and we were able to contain and minimise the intended violent intimidation‚” said De Lille’s spokesman‚ Zara Nicholson.