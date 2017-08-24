Politics

Nelson Mandela Bay council removes Bobani as deputy mayor

24 August 2017 - 14:35 By Rochelle De Kock
Mongameli Bobani was removed as Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / The Times / Eugene Coetzee

The Nelson Mandela Bay council removed the UDM’s Mongameli Bobani as deputy mayor on Thursday.

The official tally was 60 votes in favour of the motion by Patriotic Alliance councillor Marlon Daniels to remove Bobani.

The parties that supported the motion were the DA‚ COPE and ACDP.

Daniels said Bobani was disruptive and was creating instability in the metro.

Opposition parties have‚ however‚ refused to accept the result as they had been walking out of the council chamber while voting on the motion was taking place.

- HeraldLIVE

