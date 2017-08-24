Veterans slam ANC for persecuting rebel MPs

Stalwarts and veterans of the ANC have questioned why their organisation has not instituted disciplinary action against Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association chairman Kebby Maphatsoe, while acting against people like Derek Hanekom and Makhosi Khoza.

In a statement yesterday the group of over 100 ANC elders said Maphatsoe's "inflammatory statements" about MPs who may have voted in support of a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma was an incitement to violence and undermined attempts to build principled unity.

Maphatsoe reportedly said about ANC dissident MPs: "When you have a poisonous snake, you hit it hard on the head, and you burn it to make sure it is dead."