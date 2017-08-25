Politics

DA heads for ConCourt over Grace Mugabe’s diplomatic immunity

25 August 2017 - 13:56 By Penwell Dlamini
First Lady Grace Mugabe at a rally in July. File photo.
Image: Reuters

The Democratic Alliance has filed papers with the Constitutional Court requesting direct access to argue that the diplomatic immunity granted to Zimbabwe’s first lady was without legal merit.

In an official statement the DA said the decision taken by Minister of International Relations and Co-operation Maite Nkoana-Mashabane to grant Grace Mugabe should be set aside because it is without legal merit and should thus be declared unconstitutional and invalid.

“The DA believes that the decision by the minister‚ in granting immunity‚ was hasty‚ embarrassing and‚ above all‚ illegal and unconstitutional. It is‚ frankly‚ unconscionable that after the scathing ruling by the Constitutional Court in the [Sudanese President Omar] al-Bashir matter that the ANC-led government would once again let a high profile person escape justice in South Africa.

