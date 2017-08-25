EFF calls on Malawi to reverse Malema banning

The EFF has urged the government of Malawi to reverse an order banning party leader Julius Malema after an aborted trip to the southern African country.

"The EFF calls on the government of the Republic of Malawi to reverse its decision to ban the CIC Julius Malema. The CIC Julius Malema or the EFF have never done anything anywhere to deserve being refused entry into the Southern African country‚" the party said in a statement released on Thursday night.

The EFF said the banning was based on "dishonest and misleading remarks by Mr Saviour Chishimba who has created an impression that he will be hosting the leader of the EFF in Malawi".