A Johannesburg City manager and an accomplice have been arrested on charges of fraud and corruption after they allegedly solicited a bribe from a service provider.

Mayor Herman Mashaba said the two appeared in the Hillbrow Magistrate's Court on Thursday and were released on bail.

Solomon Mlambo‚ a supply chain management unit stakeholder manager‚ and Rachel Phasha are accused of soliciting a bribe of R32‚000 from a service provider.

Mlambo allegedly offered the service provider a city subcontracting job in exchange for R20‚000‚ according to an investigation by the city's group forensic and investigation services (GFIS) department in June. The payment was made in cash.

Mlambo allegedly solicited another R12‚000 for a safety file‚ which was paid into Phasha's business account for a training workshop.