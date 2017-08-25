Joburg City manager and accomplice arrested on fraud charges
A Johannesburg City manager and an accomplice have been arrested on charges of fraud and corruption after they allegedly solicited a bribe from a service provider.
Mayor Herman Mashaba said the two appeared in the Hillbrow Magistrate's Court on Thursday and were released on bail.
Solomon Mlambo‚ a supply chain management unit stakeholder manager‚ and Rachel Phasha are accused of soliciting a bribe of R32‚000 from a service provider.
Mlambo allegedly offered the service provider a city subcontracting job in exchange for R20‚000‚ according to an investigation by the city's group forensic and investigation services (GFIS) department in June. The payment was made in cash.
Mlambo allegedly solicited another R12‚000 for a safety file‚ which was paid into Phasha's business account for a training workshop.
The workshop was conducted‚ but the contract was never awarded‚ Mashaba said.
"This shameless abuse of power and resources by officials will not be tolerated. We will also ensure that business owners involved in corrupt activities are also held to account and face the full might of the law‚" he said in a statement.
"We cannot sit idly by while corrupt officials pocket money meant for the residents of our City. We are already making great progress in delivering services and bringing change to the City of Joburg‚ and we will not allow corruption to disrupt our momentum.
"Corruption has no place in this administration and we will work tirelessly‚ and in collaboration with institutions such as the Hawks‚ SAPS and all other institutions within the criminal justice system to ensure that the residents of Joburg continue to receive the quality services they deserve."
Mashaba encouraged residents to report any fraud and corruption to the 24-hour tip-off hotline on 0800 002 587 or to visit the GFIS offices at 48 Ameshoff Street in Braamfontein.
