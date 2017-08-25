SIU to investigate KZN Treasury
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) will look into allegations of fraud and corruption in the KwaZulu-Natal provincial treasury.
The proclamation authorises the SIU to investigate the following allegations:
- The appointment of consultants to the Internal Audit and Infrastructure and Economic Development Unit in a manner that was not fair competitive‚ transparent equitable or cost-effective;- Unauthorised‚ irregular or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the provincial Treasury or the State in respect of appointing the consultancy service providers;- Fraud‚ corruption‚ irregularities‚ malpractices or maladministration in relation to the appointment of service providers or the administration of the Municipal Finance Support Programme;
The SIU will also investigate allegations of:
- Serious maladministration in the provincial Treasury;
- Improper or unlawful conduct by Treasury officials or employees;
- Unlawful appropriation or expenditure of public money or property;
- Unlawful‚ irregular or unapproved acquisitions‚ transactions and or that affect State property;
- Intentional or negligent loss of public money or damage to public property; and
- Unlawful or improper conduct that has caused or many cause serious harm to the interests of the public.
According to a statement released on Friday‚ the president made the proclamation in terms of Section 2(2) of the Special Investigating Unit and Special Tribunals Act‚ 1996.
