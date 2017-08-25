SIU to investigate KZN Treasury

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) will look into allegations of fraud and corruption in the KwaZulu-Natal provincial treasury.

The proclamation authorises the SIU to investigate the following allegations:

- The appointment of consultants to the Internal Audit and Infrastructure and Economic Development Unit in a manner that was not fair competitive‚ transparent equitable or cost-effective;- Unauthorised‚ irregular or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the provincial Treasury or the State in respect of appointing the consultancy service providers;- Fraud‚ corruption‚ irregularities‚ malpractices or maladministration in relation to the appointment of service providers or the administration of the Municipal Finance Support Programme;