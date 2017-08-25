SIU to probe SABC shenanigans
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) will probe procurement processes at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)‚ the Presidency said on Friday.
The SIU to investigate the following allegations:
- The procurement of‚ or contracting for goods‚ works or services by or on behalf of the SABC from various companies or service providers and payment made in a way that was not fair‚ transparent‚ competitive and equitable or cost effective;
- Any undisclosed or unauthorised interest that certain SABC employees may have had with regard to contractors‚ suppliers or service providers who submitted bids for work or did business with the SABC; or contractors awarded by or on behalf of the SABC.
The SIU will also look into allegations of:
- Serious maladministration;
- Improper or unlawful conduct by SABC board members‚ officials and employees;
- Unlawful appropriation or expenditure of public money or property;
- Unlawful‚ irregular or unapproved acquisitions and transactions involving state property;
- Intentional or negligent loss of public money or damage to public property; and - Unlawful or improper conduct which has caused or may cause serious harm to the interests of the public.
The authorisation by President Jacob Zuma was in terms of section 2 (2) of the Special Investigating Unit and Special Tribunals Act‚ 1996.
