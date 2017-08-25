The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) will probe procurement processes at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)‚ the Presidency said on Friday.

The SIU to investigate the following allegations:

- The procurement of‚ or contracting for goods‚ works or services by or on behalf of the SABC from various companies or service providers and payment made in a way that was not fair‚ transparent‚ competitive and equitable or cost effective;

- Any undisclosed or unauthorised interest that certain SABC employees may have had with regard to contractors‚ suppliers or service providers who submitted bids for work or did business with the SABC; or contractors awarded by or on behalf of the SABC.