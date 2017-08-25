Three years after the Khayelitsha Commission‚ is there any progress?

Western Cape premier and the Social Justice Coalition disagree on the track record of improving policing.

The Office of Premier Helen Zille said in a statement this week that feedback from the task team set up after the commission and other people involved “points to a marked difference in the working relationship of participants in the safety space in Khayelitsha – a significant change in the right direction”.

But the SJC “intransigence at a national level has resulted in at best incremental progress”.

This was in spite of “attempts at a local Khayelitsha cluster level to implement the recommendations”‚ said Dalli Weyers‚ a senior researcher at the SJC.

The premier’s office said positive developments in policing in Khayelitsha included the appointment of additional detectives‚ the establishment of a monitoring and oversight team‚ a reduction in vigilante killings and the filling of leadership and management posts.

The premier’s office listed seven recommendations made by the commission that it said had been met or were being met.