With Stellenbosch University’s Student Representative Council election results due to be announced on Tuesday‚ a visible shift in student politics in the country has been witnessed‚ with students becoming more than just a microcosm of society.

But the big question is: what direction is this shift taking?

While ANC-aligned student organisations have traditionally held sway‚ their support appears to be on the wane.

Last week the Democratic Alliance Student Organisation (DASO) at the University of Pretoria (UP) provisionally won ten out of twelve seats. In June the University of Cape Town (UCT) elected it's first black Student Representative Council (SRC) president who is affiliated with the Economy Freedom Fighters (EFF).

"DASO and EFF Student Command have been winning elections in various campuses. Yet they are ideologically different. The shift articulates itself through a move away from ANC-aligned student movements and‚ more especially in this context‚ right-wing student movements; through voting for hitherto opposition parties; through joining non-political party aligned student movements; and‚ through non participation in SRC elections‚" said Dr Musawenkosi Ndlovu‚ senior lecturer at the Centre for Film and Media Studies‚ UCT. According to Ndlovu‚ the shift is as a result of ANC-aligned student movements being so fantastically messed up that they have become “un-votable” for some students‚ except diehard supporters.