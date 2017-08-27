Politics

DA to refer ‘Project Wonder’ to Inspector-General of Intelligence

27 August 2017 - 16:09 By Timeslive
Acting national police commissioner Lieutenant General Lesetja Mothiba took over from Major General Pat Mokushane on Tuesday. The Democratic Alliance says it is concerned over the revelation of continued interference in police operations by suspended heads of the SAPS‚ Crime Intelligence and Hawks. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Beeld / Cornel van Heerden

The Democratic Alliance says it is concerned over the revelation of continued interference in police operations by suspended heads of the SAPS‚ Crime Intelligence and Hawks and will refer the matter to the Inspector-General of Intelligence for investigation.

According to reports the interference is being conducted through an alleged clandestine intelligence operation called ‘Project Wonder’.

“The reported participation of operatives in these agencies in this project‚ specifically the illegal monitoring of Cabinet Ministers and their support staff‚ diverts attention away from the real task of fighting crime and shows how the chickens are coming home to roost after years of political interference and capture of the police service‚” said DA spokesman on police matters Zakhele Mbhele.

The DA would therefore refer this alleged unlawful interference and acts of intimidation to the Inspector General of Intelligence (IGI) for possible investigation‚ he said.

