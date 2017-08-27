The SA Communist Party's (SACP) central committee has called on the SA Reserve Bank to stop the Guptas from selling their Tegeta mining company‚ newspaper and TV station‚ saying the family is using the sales to shift public funds abroad.

Communist Party General Secretary Blade Nzimande addressed the media following the SACP's central committee's first meeting since they were elected in July.

It is unclear how the Reserve Bank‚ whose mandate is to maintain the stability of the currency‚ has any power to stop the sales of the two private companies. But the SACP expressed concern that the Guptas are using the sales to move their money out of South Africa.

Nzimande said: "These dummy sales are brazen attempts by the Guptas to restore suspended banking services‚ to evade tax responsibilities and to expatriate yet more ill-gotten wealth. The transparent crudeness of these 'sales' underlies the racist contempt in which the Guptas hold South Africa's black majority.”

Tegeta‚ which was bought by the Guptas thanks to Eskom paying in advance for the mine's coal‚ is being sold to Amin Al Zarooni ‚ who owns a Swiss-based shelf company.