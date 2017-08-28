Politics

Actually Duduzane, Gordhan has disclosed his interests

28 August 2017 - 16:45 By Ernest Mabuza
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

ANC MP Pravin Gordhan has listed ownership of shares and other financial interests in a number of companies‚ ranging from banking‚ mining and broadcasting‚ in the members’ register of interests for 2016.

In his open letter to Gordhan on Monday‚ Zuma’s son Duduzane Zuma claimed it had long been rumoured that Gordhan owned shares in various large South African companies‚ especially financial services.

“Yet you made no public disclosure of your holdings or noted the potential for conflicts of interest with your decision-making‚” Zuma claimed.

However‚ Gordhan has been listing all his interests in the MPs register of interests‚ which is published annually and which can be found here.

Among some of Gordhan’s shares and financial interests include Sasol (R112‚822)‚ Spar (R128‚346)‚ Tiger Brands (R51‚531)‚ Naspers (R237‚600)‚ Nedbank (R174‚800) and Standard Bank (R106 191).

 

