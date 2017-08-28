The heat is on the Guptas and their associates as President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane on Monday confirmed that "all" his bank accounts have been closed due to his association with the controversial family.

Zuma‚ whose relationship with the family has been well established‚ in an open letter to former finance minister Pravin Gordhan‚ inadvertently provided further evidence that the pressure was mounting on the Guptas‚ whose remaining bank accounts are expected to be closed at the end of August.

He and President Jacob Zuma’s elder son‚ Edward‚ in the space of days have launched an assault on Gordhan‚ who they blame for their woes.

It is unclear in what capacity Duduzane Zuma wrote to Gordhan — although it appeared that he penned the letter as an associate of the Gupta family and not as an ANC member or son of the president.