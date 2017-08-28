Things got heated between deputy minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and former ANC Western Cape secretary Songezo Mjongile on social media.

The spat came after Mjongile took to Facebook to list ANC leaders who are allegedly going to stand for the party’s top six leadership positions in December including deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa.

His post lists Ramaphosa as president‚ human settlements minister Lindiwe Sisulu as deputy president‚ Gwede Mantashe as national chairperson‚ Senzo Mchunu as secretary-general‚ Febe Potgieter-Gqubule as deputy secretary and Paul Mashatile as treasurer-general.

Ndabeni-Abrahams responded to Mjongile’s post by saying he should stick to the NDZ campaign - an apparent reference to his active lobbying for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s candidacy to take over as the ANC president. President Jacob Zuma has repeatedly voiced his support for his ex-wife to fill his shoes.

Mjongile then replied: “DM we respect your appointment by Zuma.”